Azerbaijani Fm Meets Us State Department's Senior Advisor For Caucasus Negotiations (Photo) (Update)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met today withState
Department's Senior Advisor for CaucaNegotiations Louis Bono,
Trend reports
via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The situation in the region, the normalization process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, current threats and challenges were
discussed during the meeting.
Bayramov emphasized that Armenia and its unlawful regime are the
obstructing parties in the implementation of the agreement on the
simultaneopening of the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi
roads, reached during the contacts between President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev andSecretary of State
Antony Blinken on September 1.
He added that this fact once again demonstrates that, contrary
to claims of a supposed "humanitarian crisis" and "blockade" in the
region, the situation is of a political nature rather than a
humanitarian one.
The minister also noted the unacceptability of reiterating the
Armenian side's claims by international partners, including the US,
which are well-informed about the situation in the region.
Besides, he underscored that despite Armenia's constant military
and political provocations, its smear campaign against Azerbaijan,
and its support for separatism on Azerbaijani territories,
Azerbaijan continues to maintain a constructive position.
Bayramov also regretted over the unfounded claims of Armenia,
which it raises with the aim of diverting attention from the
continued presence of Armenian armed forces [which haven't been
withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second
Karabakh war] on Azerbaijani territories, and these claims were
voiced by theActing Assistant Secretary of State for European
and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.
According to the minister, non-mentioning of Armenia and its
unlawful regime's obstruction of the parallel opening of the
Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads by theofficial
[Yuri Kim] in the Senate creates a false impression of the
situation.
He pointed out that Armenia's recent actions, including Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan's congratulatory message dated September 2
(regarding anniversary of illegal referendum held by illegal regime
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh in 1991), encouraging separatism on
Azerbaijani territories, have dealt a seriblow to the
normalization and peace process.
During the meeting, Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment
to the agreement on the parallel use of the above mentioned
roads.
Additionally, the meeting included an exchange of views on other
mutually interesting issues.
In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower,
ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to
Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, carried
out contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and
adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border
checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the
border with Azerbaijan on April 22, a border checkpoint was
established at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23 by the units of the State
Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the
Lachin-Khankendi road on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan,
on the border with Armenia.
On September 9, at Russia's initiative, in accordance with the
memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the
legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with
food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of
Azerbaijan.
In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in
the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to
deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.
However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the
separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.
Meanwhile, the trucks with 40 tons of flour have been on the
Aghdam-Khankendi road since August 29 in front of the Russian
peacekeepers' post. Employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society and volunteers spend the night in tents erected on the
territory. They said that they would remain here until food
supplies were delivered to the Armenian residents of Khankendi.