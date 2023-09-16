Saturday, 16 September 2023 04:57 GMT

Azerbaijani Army Intercepted Quadrocopter Of Armenian Armed Forces - Mod


9/16/2023 9:13:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan intercepted a quadrocopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

Will be updated

