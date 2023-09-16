Failure Of Russian Invasion In Ukraine Important For European Security Norway's Defence Minister

The relevant statement was made by Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram at the opening of NATO Military Committee Conference in Oslo, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We, as allies, stand firm together in the support of Ukraine against Russian aggression. The Russian invasion of Ukraine must fail. This is important for Ukrainian and European security,” Gram said.

In his words, Norway's support for Ukraine's defence is remaining steadfast, and the Norwegian side will continue to provide military and civilian aid.

“There is political agreement in Norway on a multi-year support programme for Ukraine, at approximately 7,5 billion Euro, distributed over five years. This will be done through the Nansen support programme for Ukraine,” Gram noted.

He emphasized that NATO must continue to stand together with Ukraine, opposing Russian aggression in whatever form it will take. In this regard, Norway decided on a long term commitment to help fund NATO's CAP program as well.

According to Gram, NATO is the cornerstone of Norwegian security policy. He praised NATO's efforts in strengthening security and predictability on the northern flank and welcomed Finland and Sweden into the Alliance.

Separately, Gram noted the importance of the initiative made by Norway and Germany regarding the protection of undersea infrastructure.