Enemy Shells Kozacha Lopan In Kharkiv Region

Viacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"A few hours ago, enemy troops launched about 15 strikes (presumably from artillery) on the village, damaging at least five private houses, shops and power lines," wrote Zadorenko.

Relevant services are now working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of shelling and restore electricity supply.

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in Russia's shelling of Kharkiv.