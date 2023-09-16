Erdogan: Sweden Needs To Honor Obligations To Win Nato Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Sweden should "honor its obligations" indicating that the Turkish parliament would have the final say with respect of the latter's accession into the NATO.
Erdogan speaking to reporters at the airport upon his departure to New York to partake in the UN General Assembly session, said the government could neither say "yes" nor "no" regarding this issue and a final decision in this regard rests with the parliament.
Above all, Sweden is ought to abide by its commitments and enacting a law is insufficient, and rather it has to be implemented, Erdogan added
He was alluding to Sweden's amendments of some laws to increase restrictions on entities eyed as supportive of terrorism.
Ankara, a NATO member, had voiced opposition to Sweden's bid to join the powerful coalition against backdrop of the latter's purported support for Kurdish separatists. (end)
