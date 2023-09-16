Burkina Faso Expels French Military Attache For Subversive Activities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Burkina Faso has expelled the French embassy's defense attache on charges of involvement in subversive activities and was given two weeks to leave.
In a letter from Burkina Faso's foreign ministry sent to Paris, the ministry stated that Attache Emmanuel Pasquier and his team were asked to leave due to subversive activities and were given two weeks to depart the country.
The letter offered no details or explanations regarding those activities and informed Paris of an immediate closure of the Burkinabe military mission in Paris.
Relations between Burkina Faso and France have declined since Capt. Ibrahim Traore assumed power in the September 2022 military coup, which was the second in eight months.
The French ambassador to Ouagadougou was recalled after the coup and has not been replaced.
Last March, the government scrapped off a military agreement with France dating back to 1961, a few weeks after it demanded the withdrawal of the French force (Sabre) from its territory. It also demanded the departure of all French military personnel working in its military departments. (end)
