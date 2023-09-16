Five Civilians Injured In Russia's Recent Missile Attack On Kharkiv

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The occupiers launched five S-300 missile strikes on Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district. According to the preliminary data from medics, five civilians were injured,” Syniehubov wrote.

In his words, those affected received minor and moderate injuries. There is no threat to their lives.

Emergency services are working at the scene.