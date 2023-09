Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The official exchange rate of the manat against thedollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Tren reports. The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar September 4 1.7 September 11 1.7 September 5 1.7 September 12 1.7 September 6 1.7 September 13 1.7 September 7 1.7 September 14 1.7 September 8 1.7 September 15 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

Following the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0142 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0041 manat and amounted to 1.8233 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro September 4 1.8338 September 11 1.8250 September 5 1.8347 September 12 1.8256 September 6 1.8252 September 13 1.8281 September 7 1.8221 September 14 1.8271 September 8 1.8215 September 15 1.8108 Average rate per week 1.8275 Average rate per week 1.8233

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0178 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble September 4 0.0176 September 11 0.0175 September 5 0.0175 September 12 0.0181 September 6 0.0173 September 13 0.0180 September 7 0.0173 September 14 0.0176 September 8 0.0173 September 15 0.0176 Average rate per week 0.0174 Average rate per week 0.0178

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0632 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira September 4 0.0637 September 11 0.0633 September 5 0.0635 September 12 0.0632 September 6 0.0634 September 13 0.0632 September 7 0.0634 September 14 0.0631 September 8 0.0633 September 15 0.0631 Average rate per week 0.0635 Average rate per week 0.0632