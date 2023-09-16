Reiteration Of Armenian Side's Claims By Us Unacceptable - Azerbaijani Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The reiteration
of the Armenian side's claims by theis unacceptable,
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting with
US State Department's Senior Advisor for CaucaNegotiations
Louis Bono, Trend reports.
During the meeting, Bayramov emphasized the unacceptability of
the Armenian side's repeated claims among international partners,
including the US, who are well-informed about the situation in the
region.
The minister underscored that despite Armenia's constant
military and political provocations, its smear campaign against
Azerbaijan, and its support for separatism on Azerbaijani
territories, Azerbaijan continues to maintain a constructive
position.
Previously, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry responded to recent
allegations ofActing Assistant Secretary of State for European
and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim regarding the use of Lachin-Khankendi
road.
In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower,
ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to
Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, carried
out contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and
adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border
checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the
border with Azerbaijan on April 22, a border checkpoint was
established at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23 by the units of the State
Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the
Lachin-Khankendi road on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan,
on the border with Armenia.
