960 Gov't E-Services Launched So Far At 40%-Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep.16 (Petra) -A total of 960 government services were automated and digitized at a rate of 40%, according to the executive program for the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).
Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship said multiple achievements were made within the program's government services and digitization axis so far, primarily launch of 8 government applications for smart phones and e-visas, and development of many internal e-systems in several public institutions and departments.
In a press statement on Saturday, the ministry added that the National Unified Registry (NUR) for Services was established to be the blanket platform for all government departments and institutions to manage their service-related records.
The ministry added that the database portal also seeks to train public employees to use the registry to periodically review and update service cards, with a total number of 2,600 services provided by 54 gov't institutions on the Sanad website, which makes services data accessible to all citizens.
MENAFN16092023000117011021ID1107081153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.