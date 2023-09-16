Volume Of Trade Exchange With Jordan At $186.64-Malaysian Envoy...1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
The envoy also noted Malaysian Embassy is working closely with the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) on potential collaboration between Malaysia and Jordan in areas of mutual interest. In cooperation with the Malaysia External Trade Development Cooperation (MATRADE) and the ACC.
Currently the Embassy is working with the ACC to explore opportunities for cooperation with Jordan to boost arrivals and tourism sectors of the two countries, he pointed out.
The diplomat added that: " We will be hosting a trade webinar in October to discuss in detail business potential available in both countries, and thereafter to link business firms of the two countries for business matching. We hope that more Jordanian companies could join this session and take the opportunity to expand their business in Malaysia."
On Malaysia Technical Cooperation programme (MTCP), he said South-South Cooperation remains an integral part of Malaysia's foreign policy, in which Malaysia, under the framework of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), offers capacity building programmes for 144 developing countries, including Jordan.
Since its inception in 1980, he pointed out Malaysia has trained 487 officials from Jordan with 59 participants alone in year 2022. This programme includes training courses in vast areas of development such as Technical and Vocational Training (TVET), maritime management, public administration, cyber-security, rural advancement, aviation management, petroleum technology and Islamic banking and finance.
On Malaysia's development achievements, he said his country has positioned itself well at the global arena and ranked the top country in emerging Southeast Asia for Foreign Investment, the second most competitive country in ASEAN, the third most innovative upper middle-income country in the world, and the fourth most competitive emerging market.
MENAFN16092023000117011021ID1107081152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.