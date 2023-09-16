Armenia Continues To Support Separatism - Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker (Photo)

She made the remark referring to the steps taken by Armenia to aggravate the situation in the region.

"Separatism is unacceptable in the modern world, which strives for prosperity and sustainable development," she said.

Noting that Azerbaijan has taken the initiative of the normalization process and signing a peace agreement with Armenia based on the norms and principles of international law, the speaker of the Parliament noted that this is the only way to achieve long-term peace and stability in the region.

Gafarova emphasized that against the background of Azerbaijan's sincere approach to the processes, Armenia violates previously reached agreements, supports separatism and continues military-political provocations against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The recent so-called "presidential election" held by the illegal regime in Karabakh has become another violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

She said that it is impossible to achieve sustainable development without peace and security. She added that in 2020 after liberation of its territories from 30-year Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan started large-scale restoration and reconstruction work there. Now it is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan's development and the country has achieved great success in this regard in a short period of time, former IDPs have already started returning to their homes.