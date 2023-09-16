Armenia Continues To Support Separatism - Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The
international community must protest against aggressive separatism
and strongly condemn such illegal activities, Speaker of
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said during
the general discussions of the G77 and China summit held in the
Republic of Cuba, Trend reports.
She made the remark referring to the steps taken by Armenia to
aggravate the situation in the region.
"Separatism is unacceptable in the modern world, which strives
for prosperity and sustainable development," she said.
Noting that Azerbaijan has taken the initiative of the
normalization process and signing a peace agreement with Armenia
based on the norms and principles of international law, the speaker
of the Parliament noted that this is the only way to achieve
long-term peace and stability in the region.
Gafarova emphasized that against the background of Azerbaijan's
sincere approach to the processes, Armenia violates previously
reached agreements, supports separatism and continues
military-political provocations against the sovereignty and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The recent so-called
"presidential election" held by the illegal regime in Karabakh has
become another violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and
territorial integrity.
She said that it is impossible to achieve sustainable
development without peace and security. She added that in 2020
after liberation of its territories from 30-year Armenian
occupation, Azerbaijan started large-scale restoration and
reconstruction work there. Now it is one of the main priorities of
Azerbaijan's development and the country has achieved great success
in this regard in a short period of time, former IDPs have already
started returning to their homes.
