Türkiye Proposes Quadripartite Meeting With Azerbaijani, Armenian, Russian Leaders

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Türkiye
proposed to hold a quadripartite meeting with the participation of
the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters ahead of his visit to the US,
Trend reports.
"We made such a proposal so that a step could be made
accordingly. There is no positive or negative feedback so far. We
will discuss this issue later with President Ilham Aliyev and will
closely follow the developments," the Turkish President said.
Earlier, Turkish Ministry of National Defense said that Türkiye
will continue to support Azerbaijan and unite with them in every
situation, guided by the principle of 'two states, one nation'.
The ministry said that for peace and stability in the region, it
is necessary to sign a peace agreement.
