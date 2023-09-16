Türkiye Proposes Quadripartite Meeting With Azerbaijani, Armenian, Russian Leaders

"We made such a proposal so that a step could be made accordingly. There is no positive or negative feedback so far. We will discuss this issue later with President Ilham Aliyev and will closely follow the developments," the Turkish President said.

Earlier, Turkish Ministry of National Defense said that Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan and unite with them in every situation, guided by the principle of 'two states, one nation'.

The ministry said that for peace and stability in the region, it is necessary to sign a peace agreement.