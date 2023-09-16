Saturday, 16 September 2023 03:26 GMT

Türkiye Proposes Quadripartite Meeting With Azerbaijani, Armenian, Russian Leaders


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Türkiye proposed to hold a quadripartite meeting with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters ahead of his visit to the US, Trend reports.

"We made such a proposal so that a step could be made accordingly. There is no positive or negative feedback so far. We will discuss this issue later with President Ilham Aliyev and will closely follow the developments," the Turkish President said.

Earlier, Turkish Ministry of National Defense said that Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan and unite with them in every situation, guided by the principle of 'two states, one nation'.

The ministry said that for peace and stability in the region, it is necessary to sign a peace agreement.

