Saturday, 16 September 2023 03:26 GMT

Several People Injured In Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency's Bus Accident In Lachin


9/16/2023 7:12:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. A of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency was involved in a road accident in Lachin district, three employees of the Agency were injured, Trend reports via the press service of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency.

Will be updated

