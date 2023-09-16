Minister Fedorov Expects More Drone Attacks On Russian Warships

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in an interview with Reuters , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There will be more drones, more attacks, and fewer Russian ships. That's for sure,” Fedorov said, commenting on the recent explosions near the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This year Ukraine's drone production volumes have increased by more than 100 times compared to 2022.

“I think it'll be an increase of around 120 to 140 times by the end of this year, if you compare it to the previone,” Fedorov noted.

In his words, Ukraine is testing AI systems that can locate targets several kilometres away and guide drones to them even if external communications are disrupted by electronic warfare measures.

“We need AI, for instance the technology for finding targets, just like how the Lancet (a Russian drone – Ed.) operates, so that a target can be located under electronic warfare and destroyed. At the moment it's all at the testing stage, but some drones we are buying use AI to recognise targets. In a forest, it can detect a target and recognise whether it's a person, tank, or a certain vehicle. These technologies are being used actively,” Fedorov explained.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov shared a video of a naval drone attacking a Russian warship .

Photo: Digital Transformation Ministry