10,000 People Under 12 Seek Skin Treatment In Kuwait A Year -- Dr.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Mubarak Hospital announced on Saturday that 30 percent of skin cases it receives suffer from atopic eczema and that more than 10,000 people under 12 years of age report to dermatology clinics in the country per year.
Dr. Manar Al-Enezi, the head of skin diseases ward at the hospital, said in a statement upon launch of an awareness campaign against the disease that the effort is aimed at educating the public about causes of the illness and treatments.
The campaign has been launched on the international day for atopic eczema, officially called the World Atopic Dermatitis Day.
Dr. Al-Enezi has affirmed that the disease causes are multiple and can be rooted in hereditary issues, immunity malfunction and skin defects. (end)
mrf.rk
MENAFN16092023000071011013ID1107081062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.