Empowering Women

Mohali, Punjab Sep 16, 2023 (Issuewire)

Girl Power Talk advances its long-term commitment to the burgeoning Indian consumer market by integrating Rainvas, an e-commerce brand specializing in custom and handmade products. This strategic decision aligns with Girl Power Talk's emphasis on supporting women-owned enterprises .

Rainvas founder, Kalyani Sankrityayan, joins Girl Power Talk as their new Director of E-commerce. Expressing her enthusiasm for the new partnership, Kalyani remarked,“When the opportunity for collaboration with Girl Power Talk presented itself, I embraced it wholeheartedly. This marks the next milestone for Rainvas. Together, we are firmly rooted in social impact, innovation, and unwavering dedication.”

Uttar Pradesh-based Rainvas specializes in handmade, decorative, corporate, and personalized gifts. Each product is custom-designed from inception to completion. This creative process, grounded in active participation, underpins the recent growth of the Rainvas brand. In collaboration with Girl Power Talk, Kalyani envisions advancing this customer-centric approach to foster more community and enrich the diversity of its product lineup.

Sameer Somal , co-founder of Girl Power Talk, expressed his sentiments on the partnership:“The integration of Rainvas and its loyal clients with Girl Power Talk is a seamless extension of our mission to make a tangible impact. We share in Kalyani's passion for building an inclusive and progressive platform for artists. Our entrepreneurial ecosystem is wholeheartedly committed to incubating emerging consumer brands.”

The two entities are planning the introduction of new and heartfelt product offerings. Their shared objective is the fusion of profitability with purpose.

About Girl Power Talk:

Girl Power Talk is a pioneering social enterprise headquartered in India with a global footprint spanning more than 30 countries across four continents. The company specializes in niche consulting and solutions that have an acute foon balancing profit with purpose. Girl Power Talk actively extends merit-based opportunities to exceptionally talented women and brilliant young minds in developing nations.

About Rainvas:

Rainvas is an e-commerce business based in Uttar Pradesh, India. Established in 2018, Rainvas provides an online space for artists and crafters to fulfill the customization needs of their clients. The company is relentlessly committed to creative empowerment and realizing the dreams of women in business.