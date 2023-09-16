Ssu Special Forces Smash Dozens Of Russian Military Equipment Units With Drones

The relevant video was posted by the Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Additionally, the SSU's Special Operations Center 'A' smashed 32 enemy motor vehicles, two surveillance systems, 40 firing points and fortification structures.

In cooperation with the artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they also hit four Russian multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), six artillery systems, one electronic warfare system, and eliminated about 50 Russian invaders.

A reminder that Ukraine's Achilles company destroyed $2 million worth of Russian military equipment in the Donetsk region.