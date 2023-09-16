Seven Houses Damaged As Russians Attack Village In Kherson Region

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night the Russian army attacked Olhivka. Enemy attacks targeted civilian objects. Seven detached houses were damaged, as well as a critical infrastructure object. For this reason, water supply services were temporarily suspended,” the report states.

Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

A reminder that, on September 15, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 69 times , having fired 325 projectiles.