Seven Houses Damaged As Russians Attack Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 16, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region's village of Olhivka. As a result, seven houses were damaged and water supply services were interrupted.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Last night the Russian army attacked Olhivka. Enemy attacks targeted civilian objects. Seven detached houses were damaged, as well as a critical infrastructure object. For this reason, water supply services were temporarily suspended,” the report states.
Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.
A reminder that, on September 15, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 69 times , having fired 325 projectiles.
MENAFN16092023000193011044ID1107081040
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.