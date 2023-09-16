Azerbaijan Launches Arbitration Process Against Armenia For Environmental Destruction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan has
launched an arbitration process against Armenia for large-scale
environmental destruction in accordance with the rules of the Berne
Convention, the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan
Chingiz Asgarov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the international conference of judges
themed“Access to justice in the field of ecology”, being held by
the Supreme Court and the Association of Judges of Kyrgyzstan in
Cholpon-Ata city on September 14-16.
He noted that the process of investigating the environmental
damage caused to the nature of Azerbaijan as a result of the
30-year occupation of Armenia continues.
Will be updated
MENAFN16092023000187011040ID1107081039
