Saturday, 16 September 2023 01:53 GMT

Azerbaijan Launches Arbitration Process Against Armenia For Environmental Destruction


9/16/2023 6:09:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan has launched an arbitration process against Armenia for large-scale environmental destruction in accordance with the rules of the Berne Convention, the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international conference of judges themed“Access to justice in the field of ecology”, being held by the Supreme Court and the Association of Judges of Kyrgyzstan in Cholpon-Ata city on September 14-16.

He noted that the process of investigating the environmental damage caused to the nature of Azerbaijan as a result of the 30-year occupation of Armenia continues.

Will be updated

MENAFN16092023000187011040ID1107081039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search