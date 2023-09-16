Azerbaijan Cancels Labor Migration Quota For Foreigners Working In Karabakh Until 2028

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The labor
migration quota in Azerbaijan will be determined without taking
into account foreigners working in Karabakh until 2028, Trend reports.
This issue was reflected in the amendment introduced by the
Cabof Ministers of Azerbaijan to the“Procedure for
determining the labor migration quota”.
According to the amendment, when determining the labor migration
quota in Azerbaijan, foreigners involved in labor activities in the
territories liberated from occupation won't be taken into
account.
This quota determines the final limit on the number of
foreigners engaged in paid labor activities in the country.
This decision is valid from January 1, 2023 until January 1,
2028.
