Azerbaijan Cancels Labor Migration Quota For Foreigners Working In Karabakh Until 2028


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The labor migration quota in Azerbaijan will be determined without taking into account foreigners working in Karabakh until 2028, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment introduced by the Cabof Ministers of Azerbaijan to the“Procedure for determining the labor migration quota”.

According to the amendment, when determining the labor migration quota in Azerbaijan, foreigners involved in labor activities in the territories liberated from occupation won't be taken into account.

This quota determines the final limit on the number of foreigners engaged in paid labor activities in the country.

This decision is valid from January 1, 2023 until January 1, 2028.

