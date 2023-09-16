Joe Biden To Meet Central Asian Leaders In New York

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. President
Joe Biden is expected to meet leaders of five Central Asian
countries, Jake Sullivan,National Security Advisor, said during
a briefing at the White House, Trend reports.
"The President will also meet with the presidents of Kazakhstan,
the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. This
will be the first-ever C5+1 presidential summit. The C5+1 actually
began in 2015. It has been strengthened in the years since. And now
we will see it come together at the leaders level for the first
time," Sullivan said.
He noted that this inaugural presidential summit will allow to
discuss a range of issues, from regional security, to trade and
connectivity, to climate change, and ongoing reforms to improve
governance and the rule of law.
The meeting will take place in New York, but its exact date is
yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, in February this year,State Secretary Antony
Blinken participated in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the
Central Asian countries in Kazakhstan's Astana.
