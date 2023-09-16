Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil,
which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani
fields, increased by $2.98 (3.1 percent) compared to last week and
amounted to $99.04 per barrel. The maximum price for this period
reached $100.56 per barrel, and the minimum was $96.73 per
barrel.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based
on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $98.16 per barrel, which
is $3.03 (3.19 percent) more than last week. The maximum price was
$99.69 per barrel, and the minimum price was $95.84 per barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil increased by
$2.54 (3.28 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $80.03
per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $81.44 per barrel,
and the minimum was $77.78 per barrel.
The average price for Brent Crude oil increased by
$2.2 (2.4 percent) and amounted to $93.85 per barrel. The maximum
price for Brent reached $95.14 per barrel, and the minimum was
$92.02 per barrel.
|
Oil type
|
September 11, 2023
|
September 12, 2023
|
September 13, 2023
|
September 14, 2023
|
September 15, 2023
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$96.73
|
$98.64
|
$98.73
|
$100.53
|
$100.56
|
$99.04
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$95.84
|
$97.75
|
$97.86
|
$99.67
|
$99.69
|
$98.16
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$77.78
|
$79.72
|
$79.81
|
$81.40
|
$81.44
|
$80.03
|
Brent Dated
|
$92.02
|
$93.60
|
$93.39
|
$95.11
|
$95.14
|
$93.85
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 16, 2023)
