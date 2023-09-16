Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, increased by $2.98 (3.1 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $99.04 per barrel. The maximum price for this period reached $100.56 per barrel, and the minimum was $96.73 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $98.16 per barrel, which is $3.03 (3.19 percent) more than last week. The maximum price was $99.69 per barrel, and the minimum price was $95.84 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $2.54 (3.28 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $80.03 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $81.44 per barrel, and the minimum was $77.78 per barrel.

The average price for Brent Crude oil increased by $2.2 (2.4 percent) and amounted to $93.85 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $95.14 per barrel, and the minimum was $92.02 per barrel.