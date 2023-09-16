Ex-Mp Says Iran Should Put Taboos Aside, Work To Reduce Tensions With Us

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Iran and the US
may agree on a new text on Iran's nuclear program in the future, a
former head of Iranian parliament's national security and foreign
policy committee, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said, Trend reports.
Ex-MP added that recently, Iran and thehave been able to
solve some of the previproblems by taking certain steps. The
mutual release of prisoners, the unblocking of Iran's frozen assets
abroad, and the taking of steps to resolve problematic issues such
as the management of tension that may occur in the Persian Gulf and
the Gulf of Oman show that Iran and theare moving in a new
direction.
In August 2023, an indirect agreement was reached between Iran
and thewith the mediation of Qatar. Based on the agreement, 5
US citizens detained in Iran will be released. Iran's assets frozen
in other countries will be released.
"Both countries have come to the conclusion that there are only
two sides in the matter of Iran's nuclear program: Iran and the US.
All other parties are mediators. Of course, these mediators got
involved by Iran itself. Because for Iran, a direct discussion with
thehas become a taboo," Falahatpisheh noted.
He said that all discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program
were conducted by those mediators, and all parties pursued their
own interests within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan
of Action.
"In my opinion, Iran should reduce tensions with thein
varifields. Iran should set aside taboos and act in the
direction of sorting out relations. The reduction of tension
creates conditions for Iran's crude oil export and bringing the
money from the export to the country," he said.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
On May 8, 2018, theannounced its withdrawal from the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group
(Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed
new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports
and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions
have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
On January 5, 2020, Iran has announced that it will not fulfill
any of its obligations under the nuclear agreement.
In discussions on nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to
achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by theand Western
countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the
abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return,
theand Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic
bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the
level of uranium enrichment.
