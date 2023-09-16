Russia Keeps Seven Ships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers Among Them

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"As of 08:00, seven enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea," the report says.

According to the Naval Forces, Russia keeps four ships in the Sea of Azov. One Russian ship is on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

As reported, on the morning of September 15, there were 16 Russian ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, one in the Sea of Azov.