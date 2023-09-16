Russia Likely Preparing New Strikes On Ukraine's Infrastructure In Winter Uk Intel

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update posted on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that between October 2022 and March 2023, Russia focused long-range strikes against Ukraine's national energy infrastructure. Air launched cruise missiles (ALCMs), especially the modern AS-23a KODIAK, were at the heart of most of these strike missions. Russia uses strategic bomber aircraft to release these munitions from deep within Russian territory.

“Russia is therefore likely able to generate a significant stockpile of ALCMs. There is a realistic possibility Russia will again fothese weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure targets over the winter,” the report says.

As reported, according to GUR representative Vadym Skibitskyi, Russia may resume strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities in late September or early October.

Between October 2022 and April 2023, the Russian Federation carried out 33 massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities, using more than 1,000 missiles and drones.