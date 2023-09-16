Russians Launch Attacks On Kharkiv

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers are attacking Kharkiv. Stay in shelters!" he wrote.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also reported on the sounds of explosions in the city.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Symynivka, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, an educational institution was damaged in Russia's shelling.