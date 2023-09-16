Kuwait To Host Upcoming International Blowing Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- President of Kuwait Bowling Federation and the International Bowling Federation Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah declared on Saturday that Kuwait would host the international games on October 4.
Up to 24 male teams and 12 female teams will partake in the international bowling championship that would held in Kuwait and proceeding until October 15, he affirmed in a statement on Saturday. (end)
fsa.rk
MENAFN16092023000071011013ID1107080948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.