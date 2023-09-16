Kuwait Center For Cancer To Hold Regional Training Course On Radioactive Treatment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Center For Cancer (KCCC) announced Saturday the launch of a regional training course on the use of radioactive materials for patients with prostate cancer and neurohormonal tumors tomorrow (Sunday).
The five day course is held in cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency (AIEA) to boost exchanging expertise with Arab and Asian countries taking part in the event.
Head chief of Nuclear medicine at KCCC Abdulredah Abaas told KUNA that holding such course in the center aims at making KCCC a regional training center Through the Cooperative Agreement for Arab States in Asia for Research, Development and Training related to Nuclear Science and Technology (ARASIA).
He added that such step aims to showcase Kuwaiti competencies as a result of continucooperation between nuclear medicine departments in Kuwait and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the field of technical projects and training courses.
On her part, head of the training course Faredia Al-Kandery said that 40 participant form Arab and Asian countries are taking part in this event.
The course also includes lectures by four prominent scientist and six local experts, she added.
She also noted that the course is registered in the Continuing Medical Education(CME)in Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization (KIMS).(end)
