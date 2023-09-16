Saudi Arabia-China Entrepreneurs Association Signs Mou With Hong Kong Trade Development Council



Agreement signed at the at Belt and Road Summit to promote trade and business between the two regions Middle East delegation showcases market and growth opportunities in the Kingdom and beyond

Jerry Li shares about investment opportunities in the Middle East

Jerry Li signs MoU with Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council

COFE founder participates in the Belt and Road Summit project roadshow

eWTP Arabia Capital

Founded in 2019, eWTP Arabia Capital ('eWTPA') is an investment firm based in Saudi Arabia and China. Backed by marquee investors Public Investment Fund (PIF) and eWTP Capital, the firm helps create robust local digital ecosystems in the MENA region by partnering with market-leading Chinese businesses and providing a gateway for these companies to establish a strong and sustainable presence in the region. To date, eWTPA has invested in over 18 companies in the cloud and digital sector, 13 of which have already established themselves successfully in KSA, and 4 of which are expected to be listed soon; more have emerged as industry leaders or regional unicorns, since its initial US$400 million Fund I. eWTPA's portfolio span across enterprise services, cloud services, cyber security, fintech, cross-border supply chain, retail and consumer, e-commerce, logistics and digital entertainment, within the GCC and MENA region.



