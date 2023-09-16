Cathay Pacific Resuming Flights To Chennai In 2024

The airline will operate 368-seat Boeing 777 aircraft configured in a three class layout with 40 seats in Business Class, 32 in Premium Economy and 296 in Economy Class.

Flight CX641 is slated to depart Hong Kong (HKG) every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 21:50, arriving in Chennai (MAA) at 01:00 the following day.

The return flight CX632 is scheduled to leave MAA every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 02:20, arriving in Hong Kong at 09:55.

On the relaunch, Anand Yedery, Regional Head of Customer Travel and Lifestyle, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Cathay Pacific, said, "We are delighted to once again serve the residents of Chennai. As a group, we have had a long-standing history with the city and now we will be taking to the skies thrice a week to and from Chennai International Airport on February 2, 2024."



