Shwapno Opens New Outlet In Mohammadpur

Abu Naser, Operations Director of Shwapno inaugurated this new outlet recently, said a press release.

Salimullah Salu, Commissioner of Ward No 29 of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) was present at the inauguration as the special guest.

Md Shamsuzzaman, Head of Business Expansion, Saiful Alam Rasel, Head of Retail Administration, Ranjan Al Mida, Regional Head of Operations of Shwapno and others were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director, Shwapno, said, "Shwapno is now in 58 districts of the country. This new outlet will further expand our range of services."

Abu Nasser, Director of Operations of Shwapno, said, "On the occasion of the inauguration, Shwapno has all the attractive offers for the customers throughout the month. In addition to Buy One Get One Free, there will be cash discounts."