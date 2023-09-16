Walton Releases New Nexg Series Smartphone

The phone has a 52 UHD megapixel dual AI rear camera with a beautiful design, 9 GB of rapid memory, a large display of HD Presolution, sufficient storage and a powerful battery, along with numeradvanced features, reads a press release.

On the release, Habibur Rahman Tuhin, In-charge of Creative and Communication Department of Walton Mobile, said that the phone is available in three attractive colors: camo green, sapphire blue and onyx back. Without VAT, the price of the 'NexG N71' model stands at BDT 11,499.

Mahbub-ul Hasan Milton, In-charge, Walton Mobile Branding Department, said, "Rapid Memory Technology has been used in this phone running on Android 13 operating system. As a result, the user will get up to 9 GB of RAM. Graphics are Mali-G57 MP1. As a result, the performance and speed of this phone will be much higher. Use of variapps, Intebrowsing, 3D gaming, fast video loading and lag-free video streaming will be available."

The phone uses an ARM Cortex-A75 octa-core processor with a speed of 1.6 GHz. This phone also has a three-in-one SIM card slot. Storage up to 256 GB is available via microSD card.

This new smartphone has a 6.6-inch HD PV-notch display. Its touch sampling rate is 180 Hz and refresh rate is 90 Hz. As a result, customers will get a unique mobile touch experience in using variapplications and watching videos, playing games, reading books or browsing the Internet.