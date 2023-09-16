El Hammamy Wins Qatar Classic Title

Doha, Qatar: Hania El Hammamy secured the 2023 QTerminals Qatar Classic women's title, defeating Egyptian compatriot and World No.1 Nour El Sherbini 3-2 (9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6) in a thrilling final at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, yesterday.

“It's definitely unbelievable for me. Last week I lost in the third round in Paris,” El Hammamy said, referring to her third round loss to Sabrina Sobhy at last month's Paris Squash 2023 tournament.

QTerminals Qatar Classic champion Hania El Hammamy receives her trophy during the presentation ceremony.

“I'm definitely proud of the way I'm fighting everyday and the way I bounce back after each loss.”

“Playing against Nour is very hard. She's the classy image of being a World No.1 and a World Champion. She's the one I look up to and I try to learn from her to carry that image when it's my time to be on top,” El Hammamy said.

“I've always enjoyed it, it's always a pleasure playing against her.”

The new champion did not forget to thank the enthusiastic crowd at Doha's popular venue and the organisers of the event.

“I want to thank the crowd for being here, it's been amazing. I want to thank the Qatar Federation and everyone who was able to helphave this tournament for women as well because it's absolutely amazing.”

The women's event which made a highly anticipated return this year after a six-year hiasince 2015. Incidentally, World No.1 El Sherbini featured in the 2015 final in which she went down to Englishwomen Laura Massaro in a thrilling five-setter.

Yesterday's final was no different. El Sherbini and El Hammamy were facing off against each other for the fifth time in a year, and had a 2-2 head-to-head record, including two finals.

El Sherbini claimed the opening game 11-9, but El Hammamy responded in the second with an 11-9 win. The third game saw a seesaw battle, with both of them failing to keep the momentum going before El Sherbini first reached the game point and secured it 11-9. The fourth game also ended 11-9 as El Hammamy fought back to level the match, pushing the title clash to the fifth game decider.

In a surprising development, El Hammamy stunned El Sherbini gaining a 9-1 lead in the final game, before a late resurgence by“The Warrior Princess,” which couldn't help her much.

El Hammamy eventually wrapped up the final game at 11-6 before collapsing to the ground as she celebrated her maiden title in Doha while a disappointed El Sherbini congratulated her.

“Of course I'm disappointed that I lost this match, but I'm really proud that I did two finals back-to-back. It's just the start of the season,” El Sherbini said after the match.

“Everyone knows how physical Hania is, and how much of a fighter she is. She's still young, she's still hungry. I really love playing against her.

“She's an amazing player, hopefully we're going to have a lot of battles this season,” El Sherbini said.

Ali Farag (right) in action against Joel Makin.

Earlier, Egypt's Ali Farag secured a spot in his third Qatar Classic final, defeating Welsh World No.10 Joel Makin in straight games (11-7, 11-8, 11-8). After comfortably winning the first game, Farag, the World No.1, had to face an early setback when Makin initially took a 5-2 lead in the second game. Farag then staged a fierce comeback, scoring nine more points while the Welshman could was only able to add three more points as the top seed won 11-8 to double the lead.

Farag then continued his dominance in the third game, reading Makin's shots and maintaining pressure and eventually winning the game 11-8, securing his place in the final against World No.2 Diego Elias.

Diego Elias (left) and Mazen Hesham in action during their semi-final match.

Peruvian World No.2 Elias advanced to his second final in Qatar by defeating his training partner Mazen Hesham 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-8).

Hesham, seeded No.6, had previously upset World No.4 and defending champion Mohamed ElShorbagy but couldn't overcome Elias yesterday at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

In a closely contested first game, Elias managed to limit Hesham's space and won 11-9. Hesham continued to challenge Elias in the second game but struggled to convert chances. Elias capitalised on Hesham's errors to go up 2-0 by winning 11-7.

In the third game, Hesham remained competitive, but Elias eventually pulled away, winning 11-8 and securing his spot in the final.