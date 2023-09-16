Kuwait Beat Saudi Arabia In Opener

Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia by five wickets to get off to a winning start at the Gulf T20I Cricket Championship, which began at the West End International Cricket Stadium yesterday. Kuwait chased down 143 set by Saudi in 18.3 overs, thanks to opener Ravija Sandaruwan's (pictured) 41-ball 58 (3x4, 3x6).

Adnan Anees, who made 31 opening the batting with Sandaruwan, picked up the man of the match award as he also picked two wickets with his off spin. Earlier, Saudi electing to bat first made 142 for in 20 overs, mainly due to 42-ball 62 from opener Faisal Khan.

Hosts Qatar were playing Bahrain in a late match last night. Qatar is hosting the inaugural edition of the T20I Gulf Cricket Championship with the tournament held in round robin format. The top two teams after the group stage will play the final on September 23.