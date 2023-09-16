Women's Circle To Host Sustainability And Fashion Themed-Event On Tuesday

Doha, Qatar: The Women's Circle is excited to introduce a new experience for September - 'Sustainability and Fashion', in partnership with several organisations.

Immerse yourself in the world of sustainable fashion and prepare to embark on a transformative journey where sustainability and fashion unite, reshaping the landscape of ethical and eco-conscifashion.

The upcoming Women's Circle September event promises to inspire, educate, and empower attendees as catalysts for change, all while celebrating the captivating allure of sustainable fashion.

The Women's Circle Sustainability and Fashion event offers a unique opportunity to engage in a captivating conversation led by Anahi and Samantha from Tidy Vibes. This conversation will provide attendees with valuable insights and fresh perspectives on our pivotal roles in nurturing positive change within the fashion industry. Discover how each ofcan make a meaningful impact and contribute to a more sustainable future, all while appreciating the beauty of sustainable fashion.

Following the enlightening discussion, attendees can look forward to a one-of-a-kind fashion swap experience. Here, you can breathe new life into your preloved and cherished clothing and discover something 'new to you.' The Women's Circle is also open to receiving clothing donations. By doing so, attendees become part of creating a positive change in Qatar by embracing sustainability in fashion and supporting those in need. Join the Women's Circle in making a difference through sustainable fashion.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 19 from 5pm to 7pm at the Sheraton Grand Doha.

The event costs QR100 per person, which includes light snacks and beverages. For those who would love to join, the registration is still open.

The event will give and opportunity participants to immerse in the realm of sustainable fashion, engage in inspiring conversations, and take meaningful steps towards a more sustainable future.

Women's Circle by Sheraton x Anahi continues to bring women together to create a safe platform with unique events. Interested participants can follow womenscircle.qa for all the latest happenings.