Flash News: Okx Wallet Now Integrated With Shade Protocol On Web Extension

OKX Wallet now integrated with Shade Protocol on Web Extension

OKX Wallet has integrated with Shade Protocol, an array of connected privacy-preserving DeFi applications. These applications are stablecoins, governance, bonds, staking derivatives, insurance, synthetics, lending, or DEXs that use the power of the Secret Network's tech stack via secret contracts. All of the key Shade Protocol DeFi applications inherit the properties of programmable privacy.

Users can access Shade Protocol via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal . The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .