Anantnag Encounter Live Updates: I2 Terrorists Killed In Baramulla, Search Operation Underway In Uri

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Anantnag encounter: Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. For the past four days, the search operation is underway. On Saturday, a search operation was carried out in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag.Three Army personnel, including the colonel and the major, and a deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in the gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of the Kokorenag area in the valley on Wednesday. On Friday, one more soldier, who went missing during a gunfight, lost his lifeColonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat, and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.Read all the LIVE updates on Mint's liveblog
