Mumbai Fire Update: 39 People Admitted To Hospital, No Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a major accident, a fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Kurla area, police informed on Saturday. Fire brigade reached on the spot after receiving the information.Till now, around 50-60 people were rescued from different floors, out of them 39 people admitted to hospital for treatment. Fire was controlled shortly, however, reason for the fire is yest to be ascertained, BMC told ANI.The accident took place in a building nearby Kohinoor Hospital in Kurla-West Mumbai on Saturday. According to the BMC, the accident occurred at 12:14 am on Saturday. Soon after the information, BMC's Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB), reached on the spot to douse the fire.\"Fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Kurla area. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot as soon as information about the fire was received and rescued around 50-60 people from different floors, out of which 39 people were admitted to the nearby hospital. Fire has been controlled. Reason for the fire is yet to be ascertainedm,\" said the BMC.Luckily, the fire was restricted to electric wiring, electric installation, scrap materials, etc in the electric duct from the ground floor to the 12th floor. All the residents of the building were evacuated safely. Injured people were admitted to Kohinoor Hospital. However, their condition is stable and many of them have been discharged.
