Grand Sylhet Hotel And Resort's Ultimate Gateway Package

Dhaka : Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort has introduced its newest offerings-the Sylhet Exploration Package "Kothay Jaben". This exclusive three days two nights-package has been thoughtfully crafted to provide guests with an unmatched experience of opulence, relaxation, and tranquility in the heart of Sylhet.

The team guarantees guests an unforgettable vacation inclusive of two nights stay at the Deluxe Room of hotel with buffet breakfast, set lunch, and buffet dinner, coupled with an exploration of Sylhet's most popular destinations.

This package is suitable for minimum two persons, up to any required number of people.

Under the offer, there are three packages available. Guests can choose their desired destinations from Sada pathor, Ratargul, and Tea Gardens under package one (Destination-1); Jaflong, Lalakhal, and Tamabill under package two (Destination-2), and Sreemangal tea gardens, Lawachara, Madhabpur Lake under package three (Destination-3).

The first two packages cost BDT 31,999 and the third costs BDT 32,999 for two persons.

A group of four or more can avail additional discounts.