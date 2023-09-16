Eastern Bank Ltd Changes Name To Eastern Bank Plc

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : The country's second generation and most awarded commercial bank Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) was renamed as Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), effective September 3, 2023.
In this regard the central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) issued a circular to all scheduled commercial banks' managing directors/ chief executive officers to take necessary steps to transact as per newly changed name.
A gazette was published on September 3 signed by Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md
Naser incorporating the change.
