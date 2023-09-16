The Putin-Kim Summit Was A Sideshow

To North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, that visit represented a triumph. For Putin, it was an opportunity but also a humiliation. For Asia and the world, however, it was just a cinematic sideshow. Much more important events were happening elsewhere.

Letgive President Kim his little triumph. North Korea is always desperate for money, and in the past has earned foreign exchange by counterfeiting money, cybertheft, exporting slave labor, producing illicit drugs, and myriad other means.

It channels much of what it earns into its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program. So a Russian neighbor desperate to buy North Korean munitions, and even prepared to provide some technological assistance in return, will have seemed to Kim like a salesman's dream customer.

This will not, however, make any noticeable difference to Russia's war in Ukraine, useful though extra supplies will be, especially of basic ammunition. North Korean weapons production is too small and its equipment too backward to be a game-changer. What this meeting shows is how badly strained Russia's own weapons production and supplies must be if Putin needs to cuddle up to the likes of Kim Jong Un.