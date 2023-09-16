Two Woman Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Zaporizhzhia Region

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past day, Russian military have launched 54 strikes on 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. 48 artillery projectiles targeted the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Stepove, Piatykhatky and other towns and villages along the frontline," Malashko wrote.

In addition, the enemy hit Orikhiv with two aerial bombs and shelled Novodarivka, Huliaipilske, Novoivanivka and Levadne with anti-aircraft guns. Women aged 71 and 53 were injured and hospitalized following Russia's airstrike on Orikhiv.

Throughout the day, 31 reports about the damage to residential buildings and farm buildings were received.

As reported, on September 14, the enemy 118 times shelled 31 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. A man was injured.