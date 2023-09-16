Saturday, 16 September 2023 10:55 GMT

Azerbaijan Air Force Aircraft Conduct Training Flights (Video)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. According to the training plan for the current year, training flights are underway in order to further increase the professionalism of the military pilots of the Azerbaijan Air Force and improve their flight skills, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"In accordance with the plan, after the delivery of safety rules to the crew, tasks on takeoff, landing, as well as difficult pilotage and the combat maneuvers at varialtitudes at nighttime under limited visibility conditions and in the daytime along designated routes were accomplished," the ministry said.

All tasks set during training flights were accomplished with high professionalism.

