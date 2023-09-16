Azerbaijan Air Force Aircraft Conduct Training Flights (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. According to
the training plan for the current year, training flights are
underway in order to further increase the professionalism of the
military pilots of the Azerbaijan Air Force and improve their
flight skills, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of
Defense.
"In accordance with the plan, after the delivery of safety rules
to the crew, tasks on takeoff, landing, as well as difficult
pilotage and the combat maneuvers at varialtitudes at nighttime
under limited visibility conditions and in the daytime along
designated routes were accomplished," the ministry said.
All tasks set during training flights were accomplished with
high professionalism.
MENAFN16092023000187011040ID1107080664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.