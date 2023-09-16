Armenia Stabs Russia In The Back - Russian Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The
pro-government Armenian blogosphere, supervised by the departments
of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's administration, has
received an order to launch a large-scale information campaign to
discredit the Russian Federation and the Russian leadership,
Russian expert and editor-in-chief of Russian National Defense
magazine Igor Korotchenko wrote on Telegram, Trend reports.
"The headline for this was blogger Roman Baghdasaryan, who who
made absolutely boorish and unacceptable in any civilized society
insulting statements against the leaders of Russia. The theses of
Baghdasaryan's speech are fully correlated with the recent
anti-Russian statements publicly made by Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan and his "right hand man", Parliament Speaker Alen
Simonyan. Moreover, Baghdasaryan - copying and 'creatively
developing' Simonyan's theses - particularly attacked the official
speaker of the Russian Foreign Ministry, allowing the use of
profanity," he wrote.
The expert emphasized that all this disgusting and cynical
information campaign of Yerevan is taking place, which is quite
remarkable, against the background of the start of the
Armenian-American military exercises - Eagle Partner 2023 - and the
active anti-Russian subversive work of the European Union's
intelligence and surveillance mission entrenched in Armenia.
"At the same time, Armenian military servicemen and militants of
Armenian illegal armed groups in Karabakh are practically daily
organizing armed provocations to aggravate the situation. Direct
provocative actions of armed Armenian separatists in Karabakh
against Russian peacekeepers, their vehicles, armored vehicles and
Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) deployment points are also
noted," he said.
Korotchenko also added that against the background of the
deepening political crisis between Moscow and Yerevan, a
large-scale armed provocation against the RPC may be followed by
separatists in order to provoke clashes between Russian and
Azerbaijani servicemen in order to demand the entry of EU Blue
Helmets (armed contingent) with an international (read - Western)
mandate into the region.
As Korotchenko notes, it should be especially emphasized that
Pashinyan-led Armenia stabbed Russia in the back at a time when all
the Kremlin's efforts are focused on solving the tasks of the
special military operation and overcoming large-scale Western
sanctions by launching the North-South transport corridor.
