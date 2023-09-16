"The headline for this was blogger Roman Baghdasaryan, who who made absolutely boorish and unacceptable in any civilized society insulting statements against the leaders of Russia. The theses of Baghdasaryan's speech are fully correlated with the recent anti-Russian statements publicly made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his "right hand man", Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan. Moreover, Baghdasaryan - copying and 'creatively developing' Simonyan's theses - particularly attacked the official speaker of the Russian Foreign Ministry, allowing the use of profanity," he wrote.

The expert emphasized that all this disgusting and cynical information campaign of Yerevan is taking place, which is quite remarkable, against the background of the start of the Armenian-American military exercises - Eagle Partner 2023 - and the active anti-Russian subversive work of the European Union's intelligence and surveillance mission entrenched in Armenia.

"At the same time, Armenian military servicemen and militants of Armenian illegal armed groups in Karabakh are practically daily organizing armed provocations to aggravate the situation. Direct provocative actions of armed Armenian separatists in Karabakh against Russian peacekeepers, their vehicles, armored vehicles and Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) deployment points are also noted," he said.

Korotchenko also added that against the background of the deepening political crisis between Moscow and Yerevan, a large-scale armed provocation against the RPC may be followed by separatists in order to provoke clashes between Russian and Azerbaijani servicemen in order to demand the entry of EU Blue Helmets (armed contingent) with an international (read - Western) mandate into the region.

As Korotchenko notes, it should be especially emphasized that Pashinyan-led Armenia stabbed Russia in the back at a time when all the Kremlin's efforts are focused on solving the tasks of the special military operation and overcoming large-scale Western sanctions by launching the North-South transport corridor.