Azerbaijan Ensures Another Free Passage Of Armenians Through Lachin Checkpoint

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Accompanied by
the staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC),
free passage of persons of Armenian origin through the Lachin
border checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gowas once
again ensured, Trend reports.
On the direction of Khankendi-Goseven ICRC vehicles passed
through the checkpoint today.
A total of 15 people were inside these vehicles, including ICRC
members, drivers, escorts, a medical worker and patients. The
number of patients was reported to be 8. After checking their
documents, they were allowed to move freely through the
checkpoint.
It should be noted that all conditions have been created for
comfortable passage of persons of Armenian origin through the
checkpoint. This once again proves that Armenia's claims about
Azerbaijan's "blockade" of the Lachin road are lies and
slander.
In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower,
ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to
Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, carried
out contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and
adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border
checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the
border with Azerbaijan on April 22, a border checkpoint was
established at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23 by the units of the State
Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the
Lachin-Khankendi road on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan,
on the border with Armenia.
MENAFN16092023000187011040ID1107080662
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.