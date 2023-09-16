Qatar Partakes In Europol Conference On Organised Crime

Doha, Qatar: In the framework of the agreement signed between the State of Qatar and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) Qatar in the Europol conference on organised crime held on Thursday via video.

Assistant Director of the Communications Department for the Arab and International Police at the Ministry of Interior Major Muhammed Abdullah Al Buainain represented the State of Qatar at the conference, along with a number of officers from the department.



The conference aims to explain the procedure of collecting data on crime organizations and developing a methodology for detecting and classifying the most threatening organized criminal groups.

The conference is an episode in the ongoing efforts to improve the“Seriand Organised Crime Threat Assessment (SOCTA)” methodology.