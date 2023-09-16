Minister Of Environment Meets Algerian Minister Of Agriculture

Algiers: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Sheikh Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani met Algerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, H E Mohamed Abdelhafid Henni.

During the meeting, an agreement was signed between Qatar's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Algeria's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to renovate the Algeria's national centre for the breeding Houbara and Endangered Animals and Wildlife Development in the Algerian state of El Bayadh.

The two sides also discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Algeria in the fields of environment and wildlife, and ways to support and develop them during the coming period, especially opportunities that could strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

It is noteworthy that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to the preservation of endangered birds and animals, as the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is making great efforts to preserve and increase their numbers.

