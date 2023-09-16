Qatar Pioneer In Adopting Conservation Policies

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie has said that Qatar is a pioneer at the international level in adopting policies and strategies aimed at preserving the environment, keeping cities clean, and achieving sustainable development.

In a statement on the occasion of World Cleanup Day which falls on September 16, the Minister said that Qatar is a role model in the field of public hygiene, which was clearly demonstrated during FIFA World Cup 2022, where the world witnessed the outstanding level of cleanliness across the country.

The Minister stressed that the Ministry of Municipality is keen to provide the finest public hygiene services in variparts of the country, in accordance with the highest international standards and specifications.

The Minister of Municipality thanked all those working in the field of hygiene, calling on all institutions, governmental and private agencies, and all members of society, to contribute to supporting the Ministry's efforts to maintain cleanliness, reduce waste, and sort it with the aim of recycling it for Improving the quality of life.

Director of the Public Cleanliness Department at the Ministry of Municipality Muqbil Madhur Al Shammari said that the Ministry, represented by the Public Cleanliness Department, is keen to participate with the world in celebrating World Cleanup Day, which falls on September 16.

He said that the day aims at encouraging and enhancing the values and importance of cleanliness among the individual and members of society.

Al Shammari said that the Department seeks to make sorting recyclable waste an important part and behaviour for every member of society in the country, by providing opportunities for volunteering and community work in this field.

He said that it is an effective tool to create a positive and tangible impact that contributes to proper waste management, which enhances the cultural and aesthetic appearance of the country and consolidates safety and health factors in it, in accordance with the strategic plan of the Ministry of Municipality to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Shammari said that the Public Cleanliness Department is working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to achieve the slogan“Clean Qatar” through specialised fieldwork teams deployed across the country and supported by modern equipment and mechanisms.

He added that several events and activities in the field of hygiene were implemented in cooperation with the private sector and with the participation of government and private agencies, and the involvement of all segments of society to instil the values of social responsibility.

The events were distributed in many locations, the most important of which were at Al Safliya Island, Al Shamal Beach (Al Zubarah), Umm Al Seneem Park, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar (Carrefour), and Al Wakrah Municipality.

The activities include awareness workshops for school students, competitions, displays of publications, cleaning campaigns, interactive activities with the public, and honouring distinguished cleaning department workers.