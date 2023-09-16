Fair Weather Forecast Until Tuesday-Jmd

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 16 (Petra) - Temperatures on Saturday will be around their seasonal average and the weather will be fair in the hilltops and plains, and hot in the other regions, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
In its report, the JMD said a slight drop in temperatures is forecast on Sunday, and the weather will be somehow hot over the mountainareas and plains, and hot in the Kingdom's other regions.
On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be moderate in mountains and plains, and sweltering in the remaining areas.
Today, mercury in the capital Amman will hit a high of 32 degrees Celsand a low of 16C, while the southern port city of Aqaba will see a scorching 38C, sliding to 25C at night.
